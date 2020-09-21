Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025
The growing population, rising health awareness, increasing life expectancy can be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceuticals packaging industry. Moreover, growing awareness of environmental issues due to traditional packaging material and the adoption of new regulatory standards for packaging recycling is also driving the pharmaceutical packaging industry in India.
Key Market Trends
Indian Pharmaceutical Exports is Expected to Hold Significant Market
Plastic Packaging Will Experience Significant Growth
Competitive Landscape
The India pharmaceutical packaging market is fragmented and is dominated by a few major players like West Pharmaceutical Packaging India Pvt. Ltd., Huhtamaki PPL Ltd, SGD Pharma India Ltd, Amcor Flexibles India Pvt Ltd, and Uflex Limited. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries.
These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Awareness of Environmental Issues and Adoption of New Regulatory Standards
4.2.2 Surging Number of Chronic Disease Cases in India
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Cost Due to Suppliers Bargaining Power
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material Type
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Glass
5.1.3 Others (Paper & Paperboard, Metal)
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Bottles
5.2.2 Vials & Ampoules
5.2.3 Syringes
5.2.4 Tubes
5.2.5 Caps & Closures
5.2.6 Pouches
5.2.7 Labels
5.2.8 Other Product Types
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 West Pharmaceutical Packaging India Pvt. Ltd.
6.3.2 Huhtamaki PPL Ltd
6.3.3 SGD Pharma India Ltd
6.3.4 Uflex Limited
6.3.5 Amcor Flexibles India Pvt Ltd
6.3.6 Essel Propack Ltd
6.3.7 Parekhplast India Limited
6.3.8 Regent Plast Pvt Ltd.
6.3.9 Graham Blow Pack Pvt. Limited
6.3.10 Hoffmann Neopac AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8py6zr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: