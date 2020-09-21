AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company, following its announcement on 11 September 2020 regarding the intention to float on Nasdaq Vilnius and London Stock Exchange, today announces (i) the offer size and price range for the planned offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, and (ii) that the related prospectus has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania and has now been published on the Company’s website www.ignitisgrupe.lt/ipo .

The Company has applied for the admission of the Shares to trading on the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius and for the admission of the GDRs to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “Admission”).

The price range for the offer announced today (the “Offer Price Range”) is between:

€22.50 – €28.00 per Share and,

and, €22.50 – €28.00 per GDR.

The final offer price in respect of the IPO will be determined following a book-building process from 12.00 noon on 21 September to 1.00 p.m. (EEST) on 1 October, with Admission currently expected to occur on or around 7 October 2020. The Offer will comprise 20,901,503 Shares or 27.8 percent of the Company's issued share capital, excluding stabilization trades. Based on the Offer Price Range the Offer corresponds to approximately €470.3 - €585.2 million.

For more information please see the attached announcement.

Attachment