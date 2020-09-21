Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, September 21, 2020, 08:30 CEST - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|September 15, 2020
|3.05%
|0.11%
|3.16%
|September 17, 2020
|2.88%
|0.16%
|3.14%
The latest notification, dated September 18, 2020, contains the following information:
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Attachments
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
Solvay_2020-09-17_Issuer_signedFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay_2020-09-15_Issuer_signedFILE URL | Copy the link below
20200921_transparency declaration Blackrock-ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay S.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: