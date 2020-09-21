Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Analysis, by Types Room AC (Window, Split (Single & Multi) & Commercial AC (PAC & VRF) and Share Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Air Conditioner in India is growing year on year; this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.



RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019. India Air Conditioner demand was more than 5 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.



In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.



India Air Conditioner Industry is growing due to following factors

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising Middle Class Population

Market Report Highlights



1. Introduction



First Chapter provides the introduction of India Air Conditioner Market.



2. Executive Summary



Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of India Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.



3. India Air Conditioner (AC) Volume



This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in India. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.



4. Volume Share - India Air Conditioner (AC)



This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.



5. India Room Air Conditioners



This report covers sales of India Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.



6. Segments of India Room Air Conditioners



Segments of India Room Air Conditioners, Window Type, Split AC Type and Split-Type (Multi) are covered in this report with year 2017 to 2019.



7. India Commercial Air Conditioners



This report covers India Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019



8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners



Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume and Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume is provided in this section.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv8sbt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900