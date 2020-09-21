Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 21, 2020 at 9:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com financial reporting and annual general meeting in 2021

Verkkokauppa.com will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2020 on Friday 12 February 2021

Interim report January – March on Friday 23 April 2021

Half-year January – June on Friday 16 July 2021

Interim report January – September on Friday 22 October 2021

The financial statements (Annual Report) for the year 2020 will be published online during week 9.

Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 25 March 2021 at 2 p.m. in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 4 February 2021: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki

Verkkokauppa.com applies a silent period of 30 days before the publication of year-end financial statements releases, half-yearly reports and interim reports. All financial information will be available also on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.