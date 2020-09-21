VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce it has made arrangements to mobilize a field crew to the Winston project in New Mexico in early October. The crew will evaluate the best options for access and logistical support of the planned Phase 1 program focused on the Little Granite Mine area. The Phase 1 program will consist of soil and rock geochemical sampling, geological mapping with particular focus on structural controls of the silver-gold mineralisation and possibly ground geophysics and terrain mapping using a drone.



The Little Granite Mine is a high grade epithermal silver-gold system which was last explored in the early 1980s. In addition to Little Granite, Far also controls the core claims covering the nearby Ivanhoe-Emporia Mines, which may represent an attractive bulk mineable gold target.

Michael Feinstein, PhD, CPG, of Mineoro Explorations LLC is pleased to be assisting Far Resources with their exploration campaign aimed at targeting the bonanza zone of the Little Granite Epithermal Vein System. Field activities will commence post-haste, existing data will be integrated with structure, alteration, and geochemistry in a 3D model. The host volcanic stratigraphy of the Gila and dominant structural control of the Rio Grande Rift provide excellent context for the emplacement of well-developed vein systems.

We are excited to apply ingenuity and modern technology to the exploration program as this project has not been significantly worked on since the 1980s. The precious metal content seen at Little Granite is very encouraging and New Mexico is under-explored and ripe for discovery.

