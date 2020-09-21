New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Humanoid Robot: Applications, Verticals and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973218/?utm_source=GNW



- Market size includes the market of both hardware and software.

- The after-sales service market (software upgrade or hardware maintenance) has not been considered in the report.

- The rental service market for humanoid robots has not been considered in the report.

- The report includes both bipedal and wheeled humanoid robots for the calculation of the overall market size.

- Humanoid robotic kits have not been considered in the report scope.



Report Includes:

- 47 tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for humanoid robots with emphasis on their applications and components

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Assessment of the market potential for the commercially deployed humanoid robots, overall market size for both hardware and the software parts of the biped and wheeled humanoid robots, along with region-specific developments in the industry

- Information pertaining to the value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis of the humanoid robot industry ecosystem

- Discussion of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segment

- Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the humanoid robots industry

- Competitive landscape of the global humanoid robots’ marketplace featuring key market participants, their market positioning and regional market share analysis

- Company profiles of the major global players, including Promobot Corp., UBTECH Robotics Inc., Agility Robotics, Honda Motors Co. Ltd., and ROBOTIS Co. Ltd.



Summary:

Humanoids robots are built in order to simulate human motion and interact like human beings.Robotic process automation has been implemented for decades, but humanoid robotics is still an emerging technology that has gained exceptional prominence over the past few years.



Though humanoid robots currently represent a very small portion of the service robot market, this market has huge potential to become the engineering tool of the future.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the humanoid robot market was valued at around REDACTED in 2019.However, the global pandemic has resulted in demand growth for humanoid robots.



Several countries have rushed to deploy humanoids as hospital support staff.At this point, humanoid robots can restore financial activities, replacing humans in many environments, reducing human-to-human interaction and decreasing the chances of further spreading the virus.



The humanoid robot market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025. The global shipments of humanoid robots are expected to reach almost a million units by 2025, up

from REDACTED in 2020, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED between 2020-2025.

