ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 50 - 21 SEPTEMBER 2020
On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
279,000
|
95.94
|
26,766,180
|14/9/2020
|17,000
|95.15
|1,617,550
|15/9/2020
|15,000
|96.43
|1,446,450
|16/9/2020
|14,000
|96.05
|1,344,700
|17/9/2020
|14,000
|96.30
|1,348,200
|18/9/2020
|14,000
|95.73
|1,340,220
|Accumulated
|353,000
|95.93
|33,863,300
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 353,000 at a total amount of DKK 33,863,300.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,062,300 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.07%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,637,633.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
