Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 50 - 21 SEPTEMBER 2020

On 19 August 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 19 August 2020 up to and including no later than end-October 2020. For details please see announcement no. 21 of 19 August 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 63 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



279,000



95.94



26,766,180 14/9/2020 17,000 95.15 1,617,550 15/9/2020 15,000 96.43 1,446,450 16/9/2020 14,000 96.05 1,344,700 17/9/2020 14,000 96.30 1,348,200 18/9/2020 14,000 95.73 1,340,220 Accumulated 353,000 95.93 33,863,300

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 19 August 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 353,000 at a total amount of DKK 33,863,300.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,062,300 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.07%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,637,633.

