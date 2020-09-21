A related party to Bente Seljebakken Klausen, observer of the Board of Borregaard ASA, has on 21 September 2020 sold 500 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 143,20 per share. Following this transaction, Bente Seljebakken Klausen and related parties own 1,488 shares in Borregaard ASA.



Sarpsborg, 21 September 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



