Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the disposable gloves and materials industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of disposable gloves, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the disposable gloves are procured by glove manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of disposable gloves.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and on the contrary, the demand for disposable gloves has increased.



The market is expected to grow tremendously until 2021 and grow at a steady rate in later years.



Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic spreading across countries and regions has caused a huge impact on people’s lives.Starting as a health crisis, it also poses serious threats to the global economy.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in demand of disposable gloves worldwide.The pandemic has spurred a rush for protective equipment including gloves, with stores running out of them.



With the increase in frequent visits to hospitals and other medical organizations, the healthcare sector is witnessing higher usage of disposable gloves than ever in the past. The coronavirus has slowly spread from China to worldwide, with the U.S. and Europe being the hotspots.



There was a shortage in supply, as the demand surpassed the production for disposable gloves and hospitals were running out of gloves.As the pandemic began, many consumers panic ordered, leading to deficit.



Frontline doctors and nurses had to face shortages to an extent that they had to re-use disposable gloves, risking the lives of patients and themselves.



Surging demand, partially joined with panic buying, hoarding and misuse of gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has disrupted global supplies. The rise in gloves demand has depleted stockpiles, triggered significant price increases and led to production backlogs of many months in fulfilling orders.



WHO (The World Health Organization) shipped millions of examination gloves to various countries.However, supplies are depleting rapidly owing to increasing COVID-19 cases.



To meet rising global demand, WHO estimates that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40% and urges governments to act quickly to boost supply. WHO suggests that governments should develop incentives for the industry to ramp up production of gloves.



Malaysia, which is the world’s largest glove manufacturer, reported a surge in orders from all over the world, especially from the U.S. and Europe. Many disposable manufacturers increased their production capacity, and few are in the process of expansions to cater to the increasing demand. From February 2020 to June 2020, manufacturers worked at full capacity, but still were not able to meet the need. Top Glove, one of the leading manufacturers of disposable gloves, planned to expand its capacity by REDACTED to REDACTED units by the end of 2021.



The U.S., Europe and Japan comprise of only REDACTED to REDACTED of the world population, but contribute to more than REDACTED of the disposable gloves market. The per capita consumption of gloves is high in developed countries. Glove per capita consumption of the Netherlands is REDACTED, which is the highest among all countries. Highly populated countries like China, Indonesia and India have less than five gloves per capita consumption, which is very low. There is a huge growth opportunity for disposable gloves in these countries.



Disposable gloves are used in varied applications, including medical, cleanrooms, food and beverage, and industrial and chemical. According to the FDA, around REDACTED million people in the U.S. get sick every year, due to food workers touching ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. A cleanroom includes manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, integrated circuits, CRT, LCD, OLED and microLED displays, among others. In these environments, extremely low levels of particulates must be maintained.

