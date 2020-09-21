Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, In Situ Hybridization, Sequencing, Isothermal Amplification), Application (Infectious Disease, {Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Tuberculosis (TB), HIV, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B}, Oncology, Hematology), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of point of care (PoC) molecular diagnostics will cross $2.8 billion by 2026. Strategic initiatives for developing innovative PoC molecular diagnostics assays and instruments will accelerate the market growth.

Point of care molecular diagnostics tests deliver several benefits from enhancing patient care to limiting healthcare expenditure. High-quality diagnostic tests are widely available in developed countries, while developing economies face a shortage of high-quality diagnostic tools. Therefore, there is a rise in R&D investment by public and private organizations for delivering cost-effective and high-quality diagnostic tools to satisfy the growing consumer demand in developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2210

The situ hybridization segment held over 20% of point of care molecular diagnostics market share in 2019. Rising utilization of in-situ hybridization in laboratories as well as research activities to diagnose infectious diseases, chromosomal abnormalities and cancer will contribute towards segment progression. Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) are effective techniques in detecting numerous genetic variations including aneuploidy, congenital abnormalities, and deletions.

The infectious disease application segment valuation was more than USD 780 million in 2019 due to increasing incidence of flu across the globe. For instance, according to CDC estimates, in the U.S. around 490,561 individuals were hospitalized and over 16 million people suffering from flu visited hospitals in the year 2018-2019. Moreover, rising laboratory capacity for the diagnosis of influenza among elderly population base, newborn babies and individual with certain chronic illnesses will further fuel the industry growth.

The hospital segment in the point of care molecular diagnostics market will showcase growth of around 8%till 2026 led by surging adoption of advanced technologies including PCR, isothermal amplification and sequencing among others in hospital settings for easy disease diagnosis. Additionally, various advantages such as improved treatment options with affordable treatment price will boost the overall market value.

Asia Pacific PoC molecular diagnostics market revenue exceeded USD 335 mn in 2019 on account of the favorable government initiatives for the early treatment and diagnosis of infectious diseases in Japan. For instance, introduction of Japan Nosocomial Infections Surveillance (JANIS) Program by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. This program aims at providing information on prevalence and incidence of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria and infections in medical settings escalating the market size. Furthermore, well-established players such as Sysmex Corporation and others focus on developing novel products accelerating business expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2210

Some of the companies functioning in point of care (PoC) molecular diagnostics market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex, Danaher, Vircell and others. These market leaders are focusing on developing innovative products that helps the company rise its market share globally. For instance, in December 2019, Roche acquired Spark Therapeutics, Inc. This strategy assisted the company expand its existing capabilities in the industry.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By technology

3.4.2. By application

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6. Technology landscape

3.7. All in one diagnostics solutions overview

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10. PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/point-of-care-poc-molecular-diagnostics-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com