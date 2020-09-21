LONDON, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced Anglian Water’s selection of the Bottomline Payments and Cash Management solution to automate and streamline processes around the globe.



Anglian Water is a supplier of water and water recycling services to more than six million customers. Due to its broad reach, Anglian Water’s customers drive high Direct Debit volume. The company also processes a significant amount in payroll transactions and supplier payments. Anglian Water selected Bottomline to propel their digital transformation strategy for their treasury department, working to improve efficiencies, gain greater cash visibility and reduce costs.

“Real-time cash reporting and visibility is essential for us,” said Jane Pilcher, Group Treasurer, AWG Group Limited. “Achieving this across disparate internal systems and multiple e-banking platforms can be a challenge for many treasury teams in large corporates. Often the lack of connectivity between these systems results in time-consuming data extraction and compilation from several sources.”

Bottomline’s Payments and Cash Management solution is a centralised, standardised and secure SaaS platform which processes any payment type, and monitors transactions, bank balances, and cash and liquidity information in real-time. Using aggregated data from numerous gateways, automated flows and tightly managed controls, CFOs, Treasurers and Head of Payments personnel across the globe have better visibility of their cash position and can better manage their multi-bank relationships.

“To pay and get paid is one of the most important functions in any business,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Europe, Bottomline. “Our technology gives our customers real-time visibility of their global cash position, helping them save time, money and effort. We’re delighted that Anglian Water chose Bottomline as a partner in their treasury transformation journey.”

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline Technologies

07894256448

pr@bottomline.com