DCprime and Glycotope Sign Licensing Agreement to Advance Program Combining Cancer Vaccination and Therapeutic Antibody Platforms



Leiden, The Netherlands, and Berlin, Germany, September 21, 2020 - DCprime, the front-runner in the field of relapse vaccines, and Glycotope GmbH, a clinical-stage oncology/immuno-oncology company built on world-leading glycobiology expertise, today announced an expansion of their existing partnership through a new research collaboration and licensing agreement.

Originally initiated in July 2018, the partnership combines DCprime’s proprietary DCOne® relapse vaccine platform and Glycotope’s highly specific anti-tumor antibody platform with the aim of developing novel immunotherapeutic approaches in oncology. Under the expanded agreement a therapeutic antibody program has been selected from Glycotope’s portfolio which will be further evaluated in preclinical studies to potentially treat a broad range of solid tumors.

“Today’s agreement further exemplifies our commitment to develop novel cancer immunotherapies based on partnerships, in addition to pioneering the relapse vaccine paradigm. Our relationship with Glycotope has matured and brought forward a very promising program, potentially leading to a highly differentiated novel combination therapy towards solid tumors,” commented Erik Manting, CEO of DCprime.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with DCprime and to see one of our antibody programs move forward in a novel combination therapy approach with a cancer vaccine based on the DCOne® platform,” said Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope GmbH. “Glycotope has developed a growing pipeline of high-value cancer therapies and today’s announcement further highlights the promising product opportunities for monotherapeutic or combinational approaches offered by our portfolio.”

About DCprime

DCprime is the front-runner in the field of relapse vaccines, a new class of oncology vaccines administered after or in conjunction with standard of care therapy to delay or prevent disease recurrence. Our lead product is a whole-cell-based vaccine addressing blood cancers with a high risk of relapse. We are pursuing similar vaccination approaches for solid tumors. We believe relapse vaccines will improve survival by putting the patient’s immune system back in control. For more information, please visit: https://dcprime.com .

About Glycotope

Glycotope, founded in 2000 in Berlin, focuses on the development of antibodies with an increased tumor-specificity by binding to proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures. These “GlycoBodies” are developed in different highly potent formats such as ADCs, bispecifics or in combination with cell and gene therapy approaches in-house or by license partners. The Company’s further pipeline includes biopharmaceuticals for various oncological indications. Visit http://www.glycotope.com .

Contact Information: