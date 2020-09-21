Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scara Robots Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SCARA robots market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The ever-increasing need for automation is primarily driving the growth of the market. The rising focus on providing workplace safety is instigating demand for the SCARA robots. Lack of skilled labor is forcing manufacturing companies to opt for machines and robots for manufacturing processes.



However, high competition from articulated robots is restraining the market growth. In addition, the huge initial investment cost is also a key constraint. Also, deploying robots in an unstructured environment is posing as a challenge to global market growth. Key opportunities like the surging adoption of Industry 4.0 and the increasing demand for automation in emerging economies must be leveraged to get the projected growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the SCARA robots market in the coming years. The increasing demand in the adoption of automated systems in several sectors, including logistics, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries is driving the regional market's growth. Governments in countries like Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea have been undertaking several initiatives to promote the adoption of the robotics industry. This factor is also contributing to the growth of the global SCARA robots market.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the SCARA robots market are Comau SpA, DENSO Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Precise Automation Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Staubli International AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Nachi Robotics Systems Inc, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Omron Corporation and ABB.



Denso Corporation is a global company supplying advanced automotive technology and systems. The company provides gasoline & diesel engine management systems, small motor systems for automobiles, air conditioning systems, truck refrigeration units, power supply, advanced safety and automated driving products. It is headquartered in Kariya, Aichi (Japan), and has operations in Europe, Asia, North America, South America and other regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Scara Robots Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Parent Market Analysis: Industrial Robots Market

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Heavy Investments, Research & Development in the Field of Robotics

2.3.2. Development of Advanced Scara Robots

2.3.3. Demand for Customized & Compact Robotic Systems

2.4. Impact of Covid-19 on Scara Robots

2.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Rising Need of Automation

2.9.2. Growing Prominence on Workplace Safety Around the World

2.9.3. Shortage of Labor

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Competition from Articulated Robots

2.10.2. High Costs of Initial Investment, Installation, System Engineering & Technology

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Surge in Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Enabling Technologies Industries

2.11.2. Demand for Automation in Asian Countries

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Technological Limitations



3. Global Scara Robots Market Outlook - by Payload Type

3.1. Up to 5.00 Kg

3.2. 5.01 Kg to 15.00 Kg

3.3. More Than 15.00 Kg



4. Global Scara Robots Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Material Handling

4.2. Assembling & Disassembling

4.3. Welding & Soldering

4.4. Dispensing

4.5. Processing

4.6. Other Applications



5. Global Scara Robots Market Outlook - by End-User Industry

5.1. Electrical & Electronics

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Metal & Machinery

5.6. Other End-Users



6. Global Scara Robots Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. ABB

7.2. Comau Spa

7.3. Denso Corporation

7.4. Fanuc Corporation

7.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

7.6. Kuka AG

7.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.8. Nachi Robotics Systems Inc

7.9. Omron Corporation

7.10. Precise Automation Inc

7.11. Seiko Epson Corporation

7.12. Staubli International AG

7.13. Toshiba Corporation

7.14. Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

7.15. Yaskawa Electric Corporation



