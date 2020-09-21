New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector, Product, Safety, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04814916/?utm_source=GNW

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.



Gas- Filled Detectors segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the detector type, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators.The gas-filled detectors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Personal Dosimeter to register the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products.. The personal dosimeter segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period. The growing number of diagnostic and interventional radiological procedures performed are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing number of hospitals, rising incidence of cancer, increasing installations of radiological imaging systems, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases.



