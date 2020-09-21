Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pet Care Products and Services: E-commerce and E-connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital Pet Care Products and Services: E-Commerce and E-Connectivity examines the market for digital pet care including products and services that rely on the internet and/or Bluetooth technology and computers and/or smartphones, encompassing e-commerce (pet food and non-food pet supplies purchased online via computer or smartphone), veterinary telemedicine health services, app-based non-medical pet services (primarily pet sitting/walking and boarding) la Rover and Wag!, and digitally connected products including pet trackers/monitors, automatic feeders/waterers, and litter boxes.



As of late summer 2020, the U.S. pet industry continues to confront the socio-economic challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With that said, the pet market is famously recession-resistant, and even as COVID-19-triggered impacts on American lives and businesses continue to be felt, a number of silver linings have come into focus, representing opportunities for the pet industry broadly and digital pet services and products specifically.



Factoring in thoroughly the current and expected impact of the pandemic, the report analyzes industry trends, projects future market directions, and pinpoints myriad opportunities, including the COVID-19-spurred pet adoption surge, the acceleration of pet owners online, the efforts of e-tailers and brick-and-mortar-based retailers to adapt to and capitalize on the online boom, the sudden urgency among veterinarians and veterinary back-office service providers to integrate telehealth services including telemedicine and teletriage, the ups and downs of app-based pet sitting services, and the interlinked and growing role of e-connected products to facilitate pet care tasks and provide increasingly sophisticated levels of pet monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Overview

Pandemic Drives Pet Adoption, Stockpiling, and Spike in Diy Pet Care Sales

Covid-19 Alters Pet Owner Behavior, Fast Tracks Digital Pet Care

Digital Pet Care Sales: $27 Billion for 2020 and Going Strong

Market Opportunities

Pandemic-Related Pet Industry Silver Linings

E-Commerce for All

Veterinary Telehealth and Back-Office Systems

Veterinary Sales of Pet Medications

Veterinary Sales of Science-Based Pet Foods

Subscription- and Loyalty-Based Products and Services

DTC Marketing of Fresh Pet Food

Opportunistic Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter Highlights

Pet Industry Climate

Pandemic Drives Pet Adoption, Stockpiling, and Spike in Diy Pet Care Sales

Covid-19 Alters Pet Owner Behavior, Fast Tracks Digital Pet Care

Pet Product Types? (Percent of Pet Owners)

Digital Pet Care Sales: $27 Billion for 2020 and Going Strong

Chapter 3: E-Commerce

Chapter Highlights

E-Commerce/It Upend Retail Dynamics

E-Commerce Pet Product Sales Growing Exponentially

E-Commerce Recasting Channel Shares, Surpassing Pet Specialty

Frequency of Online Shopping

Pet Product Spending Levels: Online Vs. in Store

Hierarchy of Pet Product Types Purchased Online

E-Commerce As Pet Food Sales Driver

General Mills/Blue Buffalo Bullish on E-Commerce

DTC Marketers of Fresh Pet Food Well Positioned for E-Commerce Boom

Chewy Out Front in Pet Product E-Commerce Sales

Amazon Leads in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers

Amazon's Unique Threat

Pet Food Subscription and Auto-Replenishment Programs

Rapid Home Delivery and Click-And-Collect

E-Commerce in Context

Leading E-Tailers Setting their Sights on Pet Medications

Chewy Launches Chewy Pharmacy

Walmart Weighs in with Walmartpetrx.Com

Relative Draw of Chewy Pharmacy and Walmart Petrx.Com

Tractor Supply Co. and Costco also Playing the Pet Medications Game

Amazon'S Pillpack Unit Likely to Lead to Prescription Pet Meds

Petmed Express Feeling the Online Heat

Amazon Plus Brick-And-Mortar Pet Specialty?

Amazon and Chewy Banking on Private-Label Pet Food

Chapter 4: Digital Pet Services

Chapter Highlights

Veterinary Services

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Veterinary Customer Attitudes and Behaviors in Response to Covid-19 Era, April/May 2020 (Percent of Dog and Cat Owners Who have Regular Veterinarians)

Veterinary Market Climate

The Retail-Ization of Vet Care

An Increasingly Consolidated Business

Competing Formats Challenging Traditional Practices

Months: Millennials/Gen Z Age 18-39 Vs. Boomers Age 55-74, 2019 (Percent)

Months: Millennials/Gen Z Age 18-39 Vs. Boomers Age 55-74, 2019 (Percent)

Vet Service Providers Going Digital Pre-Pandemic

Vetted Bows Out

Telemedicine and Teletriage in the Pandemic Era

Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Petpro Connect and Petpro Tele+ Platforms

Chewy Beta Testing New Connect with a Vet Service

Veterinarians Countering E-Tailers with Digital Pharmacies of their Own

Covetrus: Stumbles Post Schein/Vfc Merger, Begins to Bounce Back

Vetsource: Fast-Track Expansion Includes Vet2Pet Acquisition

Vet2Pet Partners with Gravity Payments to Offer Contactless Payment

Vet-Connected Pet Wearables

Non-Medical Pet Care Services

Non-Medical Pet Care Services Sector Harder Hit by Covid-19

Non-Medical Pet Care Services Market Climate

Internet As Pet Care Assistant

Digital Pet Care Providers Revolutionize Home-Based Pet Care

Rover

Wag

Venture Capitalists go All-in on Rover and Wag!

But Softbank Pulls Back Massive Investment from Wag!

Lost Pets, Regulatory Opposition, High Costs

Sweeping Changes

Wag! Replaces Rover As Petco'S Dog Sitting Partner

Wag! Teams Up with Adopt-A-Pet.Com, Adds Drop-In and Daycare Services, and Introduces Wag!

Tag

Rover Expands into Cat Care, In-Home Grooming, and Abroad

Pet Sitters International Sticks Toe in App Waters by Promoting Time to Pet

App-Based Pet Care in the Age of Coronavirus

Mars and Nestle Purina also Supporting Tech-Based Service Providers

Chapter 5: Digital Pet Products

Chapter Highlights

Digital Pet Products

Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Internet/E-Commerce Part of Larger It/IoT Trend

Sales of Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth

Time with My Pet, 2020 (Percent of Dog and Cat Owners)

Pet Food Marketers Overlapping into Pet Tech

Nestle Purina's Pet Care Innovation Prize

Hill's Vetrax Collar Connects with Veterinarians, Pet Owners

Mars' Whistle, Companion Venture Fund, and Leap Venture Studio

Tech Trend Creating New Digital Pet Product Categories

Pet Wearables and Other Pet Health Monitoring Devices

Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers

Virtual Fencing

Smart Feeding & Watering

Smart Litter Boxes

Smart Toys

Multi-Product Pet-Centric Smart Product Marketers

Wagz

Petkit

Ikuddle

Digital Supplies for Other Pets

