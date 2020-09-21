Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole of Life Assurance - United Kingdom (UK) Protection Insurance 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth assessment of the whole of life market, looking at current and historical market size with regards to changes in contracts and premiums. It examines how whole of life products are distributed, and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the proposition of the key market players.
Whole of life assurance accounts for the second-largest share of the protection market. The whole of life market grew in 2019. The majority of policies sold are guaranteed acceptance, and tend to be sold unadvised. Changes to electronic communications are bound to make it harder to reach out to potential customers. Meanwhile, independent financial advisors dominate the underwritten space. COVID-19 has led to delays in completing sales and has forced life insurers to tighten their underwriting guidelines. The market is anticipated to dip in 2020 before returning to growth.
The report provides five-year forecasts of contracts and premiums to 2024, and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes. The scope of this report covers the market for individual regular premiums only.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background: The Protection Market
2. The Whole of Life Assurance Market
3. Market Drivers
4. Product Launches & Innovation
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbo3ng
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: