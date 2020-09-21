Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The injectable drug delivery market in Latin America has been projected to depict growth in terms of revenue and expand with a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast years 2019-2028



Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America together shape the market in this region. The healthcare infrastructure in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina has improved substantially over the last few years. And these nations are considered to have a high potential for growth. The huge population in these countries is in dire need of targeted drug delivery systems. This is a significant motivation for the government authorities and local pharma companies to work towards adopting these systems on a large scale.



Moreover, data from the NCBI suggests that, in 2020, Mexico will have a cancer mortality rate of 79 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is a cause of major concern. Furthermore, as per the UN statistics, the population in the country, with the age of 60 and above, is projected to double from 10% in 2017 to 25% in 2050. The population in this age group is at a high risk of acquiring serious diseases and infections.



Also, the prevalence of CVDs is at an all-time high, due to factors like smoking, high alcohol consumption, obesity, and tobacco consumption. Injectable drug delivery solutions are increasingly proving effective for the management and treatment of these conditions. Therefore, the growing number of cancer cases, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are fueling the growth of the Mexican market for injectable drug delivery over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The dominating players in the market include Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi SA, Gerresheimer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, West Pharmaceuticals, Elcam Medical, Injex, and Schott AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Key Insight

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Increasing Geriatric Population

2.6.2. Technological Advancement

2.6.3. Growing Occurrence of Autoimmune Diseases

2.7. Market Restraint

2.7.1. High Manufacturing Cost of Injectable Drug Delivery Systems

2.8. Market Opportunity

2.8.1. Development of Improved Injectable Systems

2.8.2. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Developments in Alternate Drug Delivery Systems

2.9.2. Stringent Regulations



3. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Device Type

3.1. Pen Injector

3.2. AutoInjector

3.3. Needle-Free Injector

3.4. Prefilled Syringe



4. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Route of Administration

4.1. Subcutaneous

4.2. Intramuscular

4.3. Intravenous (Iv)

4.4. Other Route of Administration



5. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Clinics/ Physician Offices

5.2. Ambulatory Care

5.3. Hospital

5.4. Home-Based

5.5. Other End-Users



6. Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Latin America

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. Brazil

6.1.2. Mexico

6.1.3. Rest of Latin America



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Baxter International Inc

7.2. Becton Dickinson and Company (Bd)

7.3. Elcam Medical

7.4. Eli Lilly and Company

7.5. Gerresheimer

7.6. Injex

7.7. Novartis AG

7.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

7.9. Pfizer Inc

7.10. Sanofi Sa

7.11. Schott AG

7.12. Terumo Corporation

7.13. Teva Pharmaceuticals

7.14. West Pharmaceuticals

7.15. Ypsomed Holding AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwt3fi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900