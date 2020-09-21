Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 crisis may lead to a 17% contraction in the size of the European road freight market in 2020, with even best case scenario leading to a contraction of 4.8%.
As well as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the European Road Freight Transport 2020 report analyses the competitive landscape and highlights the key trends shaping the future of the market. In addition, the report provides detailed market sizing, forecasts and segmentation.
This report contains
European Road Freight Transport 2020 examines key trends in road freight operations whilst investigating the impact of COVID-19 on the market.
Market sizing:
Road Freight Provider Profiles:
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 The Effects of Covid-19 on the European Road Freight Market
2.0 The European Road Freight Market
3.0 Road Freight Technology
4.0 Market sizing
5.0 European Road Freight - Full and Less-than-Truckload Market Size & Growth
6.0 Transport and Logistics Profiles of European Countries
7.0 European road freight providers
8.0 European Road Freight Provider Profiles
Companies Mentioned
