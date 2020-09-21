“We are excited about Tesla’s battery day here at Battery Hill,” said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy. “Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery is being talked about in EV and Battery circles. Jeff Dahn and his team have come up big for Tesla recently with electrolyte solutions and new studies that show revolutionary energy density measures. We believe manganese has the X factor for EV batteries: low cost, high energy density, and long battery life.”

Toronto, Canada , Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN)(FSE: 9SC2)(OTC: MNXXF), A Canadian company's 100%-owned Battery Hill property near Woodstock, NB, waits to learn the news of Elon Musk’s predictions, Tesla visionary, as he rolls out his future plans and ideas on replacing cobalt with manganese.

“We are excited about Tesla’s battery day here at Battery Hill,” said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy. “Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery is being talked about in EV and Battery circles. Jeff Dahn and his team have come up big for Tesla recently with electrolyte solutions and new studies that show revolutionary energy density measures. We believe manganese has the X factor for EV batteries: low cost, high energy density, and long battery life.”

A Lesson on the Cobalt-Free Battery

To help the public understand the advantages of manganese over cobalt for electric vehicles, we have put together a list of its benefits. According to a University of Austin source published in Science News on July 16, 2020, “For decades, researchers have looked for ways to eliminate cobalt from the high-energy batteries that power electronic devices, due to its high cost and the human rights ramifications of its mining. But past attempts haven’t lived up to the performance standards of batteries with cobalt.” “Researchers from the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas-Austin say they’ve cracked the code to a cobalt-free, high-energy lithium-ion battery, eliminating cobalt and opening the door to reducing the costs of producing batteries while boosting performance in some ways. The team reported a new class of cathodes — the electrode in a battery where all the cobalt typically resides — anchored by high nickel content. The cathode in their study is 89% nickel. Manganese and aluminum make up the other key elements. More nickel in a battery means it can store more energy. That increased energy density can lead to longer battery life for a phone or greater range for an electric vehicle with each charge.” When high grade, high-purity manganese is used as a primary cathode material in lithium-ion manganese batteries or NCM batteries, it offers high performance. While manganese is an essential ingredient in steel, the demand for nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) electric vehicle batteries and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will be the catalyst for this metal.



Is Manganese the Clear Choice of the Future?

Manganese dioxide is a key element in the manufacture of the most promising types of lithium-ion batteries, which will power the world in the future. They are the most promising because of their superior storage capacity, safety and cost. Furthermore, demand for manganese will rise as it is increasingly used in rechargeable batteries for consumer electronics, electric and hybrid electric vehicles and clean energy storage for solar, wind and tidal systems.



According to Wajd Boubou, president of Giyani Metals, “Roskill forecasts that manganese demand, just from lithium-ion batteries, will grow at a compounded annual rate of 23% from now until 2027.” Besides, Tesla and other companies are also looking into other battery options. Boubou also writes, “LG Chem uses a 3M patented formulation of NMC and supplies its cells for use in the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. BMW i3 also uses NMC batteries. General Electric, on the other hand, has selected the LMO battery as the best balance for safety and performance.”





The Future - Manganese-Reliant Battery Technologies

With more carmakers committing to make a large proportion of their product line electric in the coming years, battery metals are in the spotlight, and manganese is finding a solid place in the race to provide battery technology. Supply will be a significant factor in the shift towards manganese-reliant battery technologies, as it will drive the cost of the battery pack down and bring the total cost of owning a battery-powered electric vehicle closer to that of owning an internal combustion engine vehicle. A Financial Post article shares that manganese is predicted to become a more than US$30B market in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries by 2020, according to Taiyou Research. “Our company and leadership have been at the forefront with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost,” says Martin Kepman, CEO and Director. We have also added Dr. Josef Daniel-Ivad, an authority in the field of alkaline manganese-zinc battery technology, to the advisory board. Dr. Daniel-Ivad has authored over 30 technical papers and contributed book chapters to Linden’s Handbook of Batteries, Besenhard’s Handbook of Battery Materials and Elsevier’s Encyclopedia of Electrochemical Power Sources. Dr. Daniel-Ivad’s work in the field of alkaline batteries and charging technologies has earned him over 20 patents. To conclude, with the rising demand for battery-powered EV’s, consumption will grow, creating more demand for manganese from the battery sector.





About the Battery Hill Project

Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2)( OTC : MNXXF) with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Battery Hill is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing infrastructures (power, railway and road).

It encompasses all or part of five manganese-iron zones, including Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Maple Hill and Wakefield. In his master’s thesis on the Woodstock area manganese occurrences, Brian Way (2012) reports that the area “hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, approximately 194,000,000 tonnes.”



New Brunswick, Canada

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains “forward-looking information” including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

