The North American personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 3,627.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5,742.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.



Based on product type, the North American personal care wipes market has been segmented into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable, and others. The baby wipes segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the hand and body wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes in North American. The shift toward healthy lifestyle and rising focus on sanitation and well-being of babies has further driven the demand for personal care wipes in North American market scenario.



Geographically, the North American personal care wipes market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest share of the North American personal care wipes market, followed by Canada and Mexico.The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various end-users.



Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further expected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region also has the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Care Wipes Market



COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. The US, Russia, India, Spain, China, Italy, France, and Germany are amongst the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the personal care wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, and Unicharm International are among the major players in the North American personal care wipes market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Personal Care Wipes Market, by Product Type

1.3.2 Personal care wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Personal care wipes Market, by Country



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Personal Care Wipes Market Landscape



5. Personal Care Wipes Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth of Personal Care Industry

5.1.2 Introduction of new and improved variety of wipes

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Personal Care Wipes Due to COVID-19

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environment Issues Caused Due to Personal Care Wipes

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Biodegradable Personal Care Wipes

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Natural and Chemical-Free Personal Care Wipes

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Personal Care Wipes Market- North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Personal Care Wipes Market Overview

6.2 North America Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. North America Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Personal Care Wipes Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Baby

7.4 Facial and Cosmetic

7.5 Hand and Body

7.6 Flushable

7.7 Others



8. Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Personal Care Wipes Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2018 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Supermarket and Hypermarket

8.4 Specialty Stores

8.5 Online

8.6 Commercial and Industrial

8.7 Others



9. Personal Care Wipes Market - Country Analysis



10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Personal Care Wipes Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger and Acquisition

12.2 Business Planning and Strategy

12.3 Product News



13. Company Profiles

Body Wipe Company

Diamond Wipes International

Edgewell Personal Care

Johnson and Johnson

Kimberly Clark Corporation

La Fresh

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Rockline Industries

Unicharm International

