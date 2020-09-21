New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Agitators Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Mounting, Model, Component, Form, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655409/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for customized agitators and the increasing need for energy efficiency, flow maximization, rapid mixing, and other advancements are the major drivers for the industrial agitators market. The rising demand for high-performance mixing devices, and growing manufacturing sector and process industries are also driving the market. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of industrial agitators is a major restraining factor for this market.



The pharmaceutical industry segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

The pharmaceutical industry is a growing market for industrial agitators owing to the increasing awareness regarding healthcare products and medical technologies.The pharmaceutical industry follows rigid specifications for accuracy and cleanliness to ensure the production of safe and high-quality products.



Industrial agitators help in complex operations—carrying out chemical reactions, manipulating rheology, dissolving components, and facilitating heat transfer—which is achievable using different types of mixers to process the raw ingredients and handle intermediates.



The liquid-liquid mixture segment is projected to hold the largest size of the Industrial Agitator market during the forecast period.

The increasing use of agitators for mixing liquids with liquids in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors is largely responsible for driving the growth of the liquid-liquid mixture segment.This mixing technique is also being used extensively in food & beverages, cosmetics, wastewater treatment, petrochemicals, and chemicals industries.



The customized agitators used for liquid-liquid mixing are also gaining traction, as agitation devices are selected depending on the properties of the fluids to be mixed, and the type of emulsion required.



The APAC region is the largest and the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The APAC Industrial Agitator market is driven mainly by the high economic growth witnessed by the major countries in this region.The key countries in the APAC region include Japan, China, and India.



The growth of various end-user industries and rapid modernization in APAC are some of the key growth drivers for the industrial agitators market in the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of the industrial agitators market in APAC, since these countries are the developing economies, and there are high investments for industrial developments and advancements.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Americas – 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific (APAC)– 20%, and the Rest of the World (RoW) – 10%



Key players in the Industrial Agitator market include Ekato Group (Germany), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Xylem Inc. (US), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd (US), Alfa Laval Inc. (Sweden), Chemineer (US) and others.



