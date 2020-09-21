Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Planned LNG Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Planned LNG Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals



Summary



Globally, 90 new-build (planned and announced) liquefaction and regasification terminals are expected to start operations between 2020 and 2024. Of these, 25 are liquefaction terminals and 65 are regasification terminals. While most of the liquefaction terminals are planned in North America, the majority of regasification terminals are planned in Asia. By 2024, the Plaquemines liquefaction terminal (20.0 mtpa) in the US leads among the planned and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally in terms of capacity, while Al-Zour (1,155.4 bcf) in Kuwait leads among the regasification terminals.



Scope

Updated information on all planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2024

Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2020 to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2024

Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global Planned LNG Industry

3.1. Global Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

3.2. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

3.3. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

3.4. Global Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

3.5. Global Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

3.6. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

3.7. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

3.8. Global Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

3.9. Global Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country



4. Africa Planned LNG Industry

4.1. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

4.3. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

4.4. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4.5. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

4.6. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

4.7. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

4.8. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Addtions and Capex by Country

4.9. Africa Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

4.10. Africa LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



5. Asia Planned LNG Industry

5.1. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Key Data

5.2. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

5.3. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

5.4. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminal, Capacity Addtions and Capex by Country

5.5. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

5.6. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

5.7. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

5.8. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

5.9. Asia Planned LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

5.10. Asia LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



6. Caribbean Planned LNG Industry



7. Central America Planned LNG Industry



8. Europe Planned LNG Industry



9. Former Soviet Union Planned LNG Industry



10. Middle East Planned LNG Industry



11. North America Planned LNG Industry



12. Oceania Planned LNG Industry



13. South America Planned LNG Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nukgew

