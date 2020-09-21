Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market By Application (Atrial fibrillation, Cardiac Arrhythmia and Cardiac syncope), By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers and Other End Users), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The implantable cardiac device continues to continuously monitor the heart, contributing to the diagnosis of chronic heart problems such as stroke and heart failure. It is possible to detect and monitor disease progression by focusing on functional and structural defects in the arteries and the heart. Early identification by implantable cardiac monitors boost demand for implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) and provide more successful results than external cardiac monitors. This, in effect, is expected to expand the demand for implantable loop recorders.



The growth in the number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, including stroke and cardiac failure, is pushing the demand for implantable loop recorders. The implantable cardiac monitor is an innovative device that induces alertness in patients to abnormal rhythm, which may contribute to potential cardiovascular problems. According to the National Institutes of Health, heart disease is the primary cause of mortality in the United States. Of the different causes of heart failure, coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most severe and main cause of myocardial infarction (heart attack).



North America led the industry with a dominant share. This rise can be due to a number of reasons, such as increasing awareness of the advantages of different cardiac tracking products, high disposable incomes, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the involvement of major service providers with advanced healthcare solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of the implantable loop recorder market in the area during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Atrial fibrillation, Cardiac Arrhythmia and Cardiac syncope. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Cardiac Centers and Other End Users. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market by Application

3.1 North America Atrial fibrillation Market by Country

3.1.1 North America Cardiac Arrhythmia Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Cardiac syncope Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market by End-user

4.1 North America Hospitals Market by Country

4.2 North America Cardiac Centers Market by Country

4.3 North America Other End Users Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market by Country

5.1 US Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.1.1 US Implantable Loop Recorders Market by Application

5.1.2 US Implantable Loop Recorders Market by End-user

5.2 Canada Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.3 Mexico Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.4 Rest of North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xemrs2

