The global biofertilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024



The future of the biofertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in seed treatment and soil treatment applications. The major growth drivers for this market are the rise in demand for organic foods among the health conscious population and the growing adoption of advanced and sophisticated technologies by farmers to increase arable land.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global biofertilizer market by form (pure & mixed liquid fermentations, dispersible granule, pellet, and powder), microorganism (rhizobium, azotobacter, azospirillum, cyanobacteria, phosphate-solubilizing bacteria, and others.), crop type (cereals & grains, pulses & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and others.), mode of application (seed treatment, soil treatment, and others.), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biofertilizer market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the biofertilizer market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this biofertilizer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the biofertilizer market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the biofertilizer market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this biofertilizer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this biofertilizer area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this biofertilizer market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Biofertilizer Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biofertilizer Market By Form:

3.3.1: Pure & mixed liquid fermentations

3.3.2: Dispersible granule

3.3.3: Pellet

3.3.4: Powder

3.4: Global Biofertilizer Market By Microorganism:

3.4.1: Rhizobium

3.4.2: Azotobacter

3.4.3: Azospirillum

3.4.4: Cyanobacteria

3.4.5: Phosphate-solubilizing bacteria

3.4.6: Others (nostoc, anabaena, tolypothrix, aulosira, and azolla)

3.5: Global Biofertilizer Market By Crop Type:

3.5.1: Cereals & grains

3.5.2: Pulses & oilseeds

3.5.3: Fruits & vegetables

3.5.4: Others (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, and silage & forage crops)

3.6: Global Biofertilizer Market By Mode of Application:

3.6.1: Seed treatment

3.6.2: Soil treatment

3.6.3: Others (set treatment, foliar treatment, root dipping, and seedling root treatment)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Crop Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Microorganism

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Mode of Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biofertilizer Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biofertilizer Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Bayer

7.2: Novozymes A/S

7.3: National Fertilizers Limited

7.4: Madras Fertilizers Limited

7.5: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

7.6: Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

7.7: T.Stanes & Company Limited

7.8: Camson Bio Technologies Limited

7.9: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

7.10: Lallemand Inc.



