Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biofertilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024
The future of the biofertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in seed treatment and soil treatment applications. The major growth drivers for this market are the rise in demand for organic foods among the health conscious population and the growing adoption of advanced and sophisticated technologies by farmers to increase arable land.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Biofertilizer Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Biofertilizer Market By Form:
3.3.1: Pure & mixed liquid fermentations
3.3.2: Dispersible granule
3.3.3: Pellet
3.3.4: Powder
3.4: Global Biofertilizer Market By Microorganism:
3.4.1: Rhizobium
3.4.2: Azotobacter
3.4.3: Azospirillum
3.4.4: Cyanobacteria
3.4.5: Phosphate-solubilizing bacteria
3.4.6: Others (nostoc, anabaena, tolypothrix, aulosira, and azolla)
3.5: Global Biofertilizer Market By Crop Type:
3.5.1: Cereals & grains
3.5.2: Pulses & oilseeds
3.5.3: Fruits & vegetables
3.5.4: Others (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, and silage & forage crops)
3.6: Global Biofertilizer Market By Mode of Application:
3.6.1: Seed treatment
3.6.2: Soil treatment
3.6.3: Others (set treatment, foliar treatment, root dipping, and seedling root treatment)
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis:
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Form
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Crop Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Microorganism
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Mode of Application
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Biofertilizer Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biofertilizer Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biofertilizer Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:
7.1: Bayer
7.2: Novozymes A/S
7.3: National Fertilizers Limited
7.4: Madras Fertilizers Limited
7.5: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
7.6: Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
7.7: T.Stanes & Company Limited
7.8: Camson Bio Technologies Limited
7.9: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
7.10: Lallemand Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hb0rf
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: