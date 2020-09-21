Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Medical coatings are high-end coatings applied to various medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and drug delivery systems to protect them from bacterial infections and to conduct minimally invasive surgical procedures. These coatings also help in increasing lubricity and easily inserting non-biological devices in biological openings.



Medical coatings are active and passive in nature. Medical devices are made of various materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, or ceramics (bioglass or alumina). Not all these materials are compatible with tissues and body fluids and can cause infections and blood clots. Medical coatings help in making devices biocompatible or preventing microbial infections.



Key players in this market are DSM (Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction/Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Cap

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Coatings Market



6 Medical Coatings Market, by Coating Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Coatings

6.2.1 Antimicrobial Coatings

6.2.2 Others

6.2.2.1 Antithrombogenic Coatings

6.2.2.3 Anti-Fog Coatings

6.3 Passive Coatings

6.3.1 Hydrophillic Coatings

6.3.2 Hydrophobic Coatings



7 Medical Coatings Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymers

7.2.1 Fluoropolymers

7.2.2 Polyurethanes

7.2.3 Silicone

7.2.4 Parylene

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Metals

7.3.1 Silver

7.3.3 Others



8 Medical Coatings Market, by Substrate Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polymeric

8.3 Ceramic

8.4 Metallic

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Composites

8.5.2 Glass



9 Medical Coatings Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical Devices

9.3 Medical Equipment & Tools

9.3.1 Surgical Tools

9.3.2 Medical Equipment

9.4 Implants

9.4.1 Orthopedic Implants

9.4.2 Cardiovascular Implants

9.4.3 Dental Tools

9.5 Protective Clothing

9.6 Others



10 Medical Coatings Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Players

11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.3 Market Share/Ranking

11.3.1 DSM Biomedical

11.3.2 Surmodics

11.3.3 Hydromer

11.3.4 Biocoat

11.3.5 AST Products

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 New Product Launch

11.4.2 Investment & Expansion

11.4.3 Partnership



12 Company Profiles

12.1 DSM

12.2 Surmodics, Inc.

12.3 Hydromer, Inc

12.4 Biocoat Inc,

12.5 Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

12.6 AST Products Inc.

12.7 Medicoat AG

12.8 MCTEC

12.9 Sono-Tek Corp.

12.10 Precision Coating Co. Inc.

12.11 Others

12.11.1 Applied Medical Coatings

12.11.2 Freudenberg Medical

12.11.3 Harland Medical Systems

12.11.4 Hangzhou Kangsheng

12.11.5 Materion

12.11.6 PPG Industries Inc.

12.11.7 Wright Coating Technologies

12.11.8 Miller Stephenson

12.11.9 Sanford Process

12.11.10 Advanced Plating Technologies

12.11.11 HTI

12.11.12 Whitford

12.11.13 Endura Coatings

12.11.14 Plastic Coatings

12.11.15 Wallwork Heat Transfer Technologies

