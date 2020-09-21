Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), Material Type (Polymers, Metals), Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools, Protective Clothing) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.
Medical coatings are high-end coatings applied to various medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment & tools, protective clothing, and drug delivery systems to protect them from bacterial infections and to conduct minimally invasive surgical procedures. These coatings also help in increasing lubricity and easily inserting non-biological devices in biological openings.
Medical coatings are active and passive in nature. Medical devices are made of various materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, or ceramics (bioglass or alumina). Not all these materials are compatible with tissues and body fluids and can cause infections and blood clots. Medical coatings help in making devices biocompatible or preventing microbial infections.
Key players in this market are DSM (Netherlands), Hydromer (US), Surmodics (US), Biocoat (US), AST Products (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Harland Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), Freudenberg (US), and Merit Medical OEM (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction/Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.4 Challenges
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem/Market Cap
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.8 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Coatings Market
6 Medical Coatings Market, by Coating Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Coatings
6.2.1 Antimicrobial Coatings
6.2.2 Others
6.2.2.1 Antithrombogenic Coatings
6.2.2.3 Anti-Fog Coatings
6.3 Passive Coatings
6.3.1 Hydrophillic Coatings
6.3.2 Hydrophobic Coatings
7 Medical Coatings Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polymers
7.2.1 Fluoropolymers
7.2.2 Polyurethanes
7.2.3 Silicone
7.2.4 Parylene
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Metals
7.3.1 Silver
7.3.3 Others
8 Medical Coatings Market, by Substrate Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polymeric
8.3 Ceramic
8.4 Metallic
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Composites
8.5.2 Glass
9 Medical Coatings Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical Devices
9.3 Medical Equipment & Tools
9.3.1 Surgical Tools
9.3.2 Medical Equipment
9.4 Implants
9.4.1 Orthopedic Implants
9.4.2 Cardiovascular Implants
9.4.3 Dental Tools
9.5 Protective Clothing
9.6 Others
10 Medical Coatings Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Players
11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence
11.3 Market Share/Ranking
11.3.1 DSM Biomedical
11.3.2 Surmodics
11.3.3 Hydromer
11.3.4 Biocoat
11.3.5 AST Products
11.4 Key Market Developments
11.4.1 New Product Launch
11.4.2 Investment & Expansion
11.4.3 Partnership
12 Company Profiles
12.1 DSM
12.2 Surmodics, Inc.
12.3 Hydromer, Inc
12.4 Biocoat Inc,
12.5 Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
12.6 AST Products Inc.
12.7 Medicoat AG
12.8 MCTEC
12.9 Sono-Tek Corp.
12.10 Precision Coating Co. Inc.
12.11 Others
12.11.1 Applied Medical Coatings
12.11.2 Freudenberg Medical
12.11.3 Harland Medical Systems
12.11.4 Hangzhou Kangsheng
12.11.5 Materion
12.11.6 PPG Industries Inc.
12.11.7 Wright Coating Technologies
12.11.8 Miller Stephenson
12.11.9 Sanford Process
12.11.10 Advanced Plating Technologies
12.11.11 HTI
12.11.12 Whitford
12.11.13 Endura Coatings
12.11.14 Plastic Coatings
12.11.15 Wallwork Heat Transfer Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z94k9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: