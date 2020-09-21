Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 report provides an understanding and access to the Biosimilars partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Biosimilars deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biosimilars partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Biosimilars technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
Report scope
Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:
In Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020, the available contracts are listed by:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biosimilars partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
2.4. Biosimilars partnering by deal type
2.5. Biosimilars partnering by therapy area
2.6. Biosimilars partnering by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for Biosimilars partnering
2.7.1 Biosimilars partnering headline values
2.7.2 Biosimilars deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Biosimilars deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Biosimilars royalty rates
2.8. The anatomy of an Biosimilars deal
2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals
2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical
2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals
Chapter 3 - Leading Biosimilars deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Biosimilars deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.3. Most active Biosimilars partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Biosimilars dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Biosimilars deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Biosimilars deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Biosimilars deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Biosimilars deals by therapy area
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhaijx
