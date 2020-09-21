Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Device Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Medical Device partnering deals.



This report provides details of the latest Medical Device agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Medical Device deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Medical Device partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Medical Device deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 2,500 online deal records of actual Medical Device deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Medical Device partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Medical Device partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Medical Device technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global Medical Device Partnering 2014-2020: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Medical Device deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Medical Device agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Medical Device contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Medical Device dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Medical Device partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Medical Device dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Medical Device partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Medical Device dealmakers

2.4. Medical Device partnering by deal type

2.5. Medical Device partnering by therapy area

2.6. Medical Device partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Medical Device partnering

2.7.1 Medical Device partnering headline values

2.7.2 Medical Device deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Medical Device deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Medical Device royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Medical Device deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Medical Device deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Medical Device dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Medical Device dealmakers

4.3. Most active Medical Device partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Medical Device contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Medical Device dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



