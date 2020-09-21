Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Casino Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform and by region. The report also provides detailed analysis of the global social casino market of North America, Asia and Europe region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are some of the key operating players in the global social casino market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

The social casino is a sub-segment of social gaming which permit players to play casino based social games, which is inspired by real money versions of the casino games. Social casino gaming is the gambling of a virtual currency without the chance of real loss or gain. Generally, there are two business models employed in the social casino gaming industry named as Up-front and Free game or freemium or free-to-play commercial model. The different categories or types of social games are casino style, poker, slots, bingo and various other table games.

The global social casino market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would further propel with a poised growth rate. The growth of global advanced wound care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as the escalation of smart devices and connections, upsurge in gaming & smartphones traffic, rising global population, increasing internet penetration etc. However, the growth of global social casino market is being obstructed by various challenges such as government regulation, poor internet connectivity etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Gaming: An Overview

2.2 Social Gaming: An Overview

2.3 Social Casino: An Overview

2.4 Categories of Social Casino: An Overview

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Social Casino

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Gaming Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Gaming Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Gaming Market by Segments (Social Gaming and Other Gaming)

3.2 Global Social Gaming Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Social Gaming Market by Value

3.3 Global Social Casino Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Social Casino Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Social Casino Market by Segment(Slot, Poker/ Cards and Bingo)

3.3.3 Global Social Casino Market by Platform

3.3.4 Global Social Casino Market by Region (North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of the World)

3.4 Global Social Casino Market: Platform Analysis

3.4.1 Global Mobile Social Casino Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Desktop Social Casino Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Social Casino Market by Value

4.2 Asia Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Social Casino Market by Value

4.3 Europe Social Casino Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Social Casino Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global Social Casino Market

5.1.1 Social Casinos Gaining Prominence due to COVID-19

5.1.2 Importance of Compliance

5.1.3 Impact on Social Casino Apps in the US

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Escalation of Smart Devices and Connections

6.1.2 Upsurge in Gaming and Smartphones Traffic

6.1.3 Rising Global Population

6.1.4 Growing Number of Social Media Users

6.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Government Regulations

6.2.2 Poor Internet Connectivity

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Augment Reality (AR) Technology

6.3.2 Electronic Sports

6.3.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

6.3.4 Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology

6.3.5 Cloud Gaming

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Social Casino Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Social Casino Slots Market Share by Players

7.3 Global Social Casino Players' by Daily Active Users /Monthly Active Users

7.4 Global Social Casino Market Players' by Monthly Revenue Per Payer

7.5 Global Social Casino Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Zynga Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 International Game Technology Plc. (IGT)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Scientific Game Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Caesars Entertainment Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

