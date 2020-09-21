Toronto, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Gulf Homes was named both home builder of the year low-rise and home builder of the year mid/high-rise by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) during the 40th annual BILD awards held virtually from September 14 to 18.

The home builder of the year titles are the most coveted of all the BILD awards and recognize builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey completed by the purchaser ensuring that the end-user experience is factored into the award criteria.

This is the sixth time Great Gulf has been named the GTA’s home builder of the year. The company won the title in 2002 and 2006, low-rise home builder in 2016, mid/high-rise builder in 2018 and low-rise home builder in 2019. This is the first time a home builder has won both titles since the award was split into two categories in 2016.

Great Gulf Homes has been in business for over 45 years. The Great Gulf Group includes Great Gulf, Ashton Woods, First Gulf, H+ME Technology and Tucker HiRise, and has grown into one of North America's premier real estate organizations. They have built their reputation by continually seeking to marry design, technology and experience in exciting new ways.

Great Gulf Homes continually strives to provide the best in customer care. As a previous Tarion Award of Excellence Winner their purchaser’s trust in the quality they deliver. Their buyers are fiercely loyal with many sales coming from referrals and repeat buyers.

Great Gulf Homes is wholly committed to bettering the communities in which they build. Great Gulf Homes supports such great causes like the Daily Bread Food Bank and the Princess Margaret Hospital just to name a few.

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

