ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed over 3 weeks of sea trials in Nova Scotia with our SeaScout® system installed on the company’s research and survey vessel, ‘Ocean Seeker’.



The SeaScout® system consists of the Kraken’s Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), Tentacle Winch® and, the KATFISH™ towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar underwater vehicle. Both the Tentacle Winch® and the ALARS are constructed of non-welded aluminum for high strength, low weight, and low magnetic signature. These properties are important for small host vehicles such as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Mine Counter Measures (MCM) vessels. The Tentacle Winch and ALARS are the culmination of an internal development effort started in 2017 by Kraken’s Handling Systems team located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The complete SeaScout® system will be delivered to both the Royal Danish Navy and the Polish Navy over the coming years for installation on their mine hunting vessels.

To view a video of the SeaScout® system installed on the Ocean Seeker, click here: https://youtu.be/zkaInfqBiq4

ABOUT OCEAN SEEKER

Ocean Seeker is currently docked at the COVE facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia where Kraken’s Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Facility is located. Ocean Seeker is a high-performance, affordable solution intended for military and commercial operators needing to maintain surveillance of their underwater installations such as offshore platforms, oil & gas installations, wind farms and marine turbines. Kraken intends to engage and deploy Ocean Seeker in conjunction with Kraken’s OceanVision™ project, a three-year, $20 million initiative focused on the development of new marine technologies and products. OceanVision™ will enable development of a recurring revenue business model from underwater data acquisition and analytics. In addition, when not being deployed as part of the OceanVision™ project, Ocean Seeker will be available for use by the ocean technology and marine survey community in Atlantic Canada.

The vessel is a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police marine patrol vessel acquired in 2019 by Kraken board member Larry Puddister. Ocean Seeker along with Kraken’s SeaScout® system will become part of a joint venture between Mr. Puddister and Kraken called Ocean Discovery Inc.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; and Boston, Massachusetts. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc) and LinkedIn.

