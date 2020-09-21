Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
According to latest report “Micro Data Center Market by Component (Solution [Power, Networking, Cooling, Rack & Enclosure {Upto 24U, 24U to 40U, Above 40U}, DCIM], Service [Installation & Integration, Maintenance & Support, Consulting]), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of micro data centers will cross $15 billion by 2026. The demand for compact and portable infrastructure that ensures data security and efficient management will drive the market growth.
DCIM software enables businesses to monitor, measure, and manage data centers, covering both IT equipment and infrastructure such as cooling and power systems. It helps data center managers to achieve maximum energy efficiency and prevent system downtime. DCIM enables monitoring and automation of the power, environmental control, and security. It ensures that the data center is operating efficiently and provides user-configurable thresholds for alarms on physical devices including heat, ventilation, and air conditioning. Planning and implementation of software enable data center owners to make changes and deploy new equipment for improving efficiency and track assets.
The micro data center market will gain traction with the growing popularity of colocation services. High costs involved in the construction of a new data center will restrict several businesses from building their own data centers. Colocation services reduce the overall IT infrastructure costs and the additional expenses incurred for cooling and power equipment. Increasing the adoption of data center colocation services for convenience and efficient infrastructure management will fuel the demand for high-quality micro data centers. Several colocation providers are strengthening their offerings to enhance the market presence. Players, such as Eaton Corporation and Vertiv Group Corp., offer both micro data centers and colocation services in their portfolio to solidify their industry position.
The increasing industrial sector in the MEA coupled with the advent of digitalization will provide growth opportunities to the micro data center market. UAE Vision 2021 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 initiatives are directed toward building modern economies and establishing a globally integrated business environment. Rise in the number of businesses adopting digital techniques will encourage industry leaders to develop energy-efficient, cost-effective, and portable infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed with minimum space occupancy. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud computing and IoT in South Africa will boost the demand for edge computing for moving data centers close to the customers.
Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:
Chapter 3 Micro Data Center Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic
3.2.1 Global outlook
3.2.2 Regional impact
3.2.2.1 North America
3.2.2.2 Europe
3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific
3.2.2.4 South America
3.2.2.5 MEA
3.2.3 Industry value chain
3.2.3.1 Research and development
3.2.3.2 Manufacturing
3.2.3.3 Marketing
3.2.3.4 Supply
3.2.4 Competitive landscape
3.2.4.1 Strategy
3.2.4.2 Distribution network
3.2.4.3 Business growth
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Distribution channel analysis
3.3.2 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.4.1 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
3.4.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)
3.4.3 Edge computing
3.4.4 Impact of IoT
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.8.1 Supplier power
3.8.2 Buyer power
3.8.3 Threat of new entrants
3.8.4 Threat of substitutes
3.9 PESTEL analysis
3.9.1 Political
3.9.2 Economic
3.9.3 Social
3.9.4 Technological
3.9.5 Environmental
3.9.6 Legal
