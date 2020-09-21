Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Registry Software Market by Registry Type (Diabetes, Rare Disease, Cancer, Kidney), Software (Integrated, Standalone), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), Functionality (PHM, HIE), Pricing Model, Database (Public), End User (Hospital) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2,410.2 million by 2025 from USD 1,229.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The shift toward computerized registries from paper-based registries, due to their advantages, is a key driver of market growth. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients globally is also expected to support the demand for patient registry software. Other considerations include the rising number of accountable care organizations, high adoption of the subscription model, and the emergence of cloud-based patient registry solutions.

In this report, the patient registry software market has been segmented based on the type of registry, software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end-user, and region.



Prominent players in the patient registry software market include Phytel, IQVIA Holdings, OpenText Corporation, Dacima Software, Global Vision Technologies, IFA systems, Syneos Health, and HealthDiary.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Registry Software Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Registry and Country (2019)

4.3 Patient Registry Software Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Patient Registry Software Market (2020-2025)

4.5 Patient Registry Software Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation of Government Initiatives to Build Patient Registries

5.2.1.2 Rising Pressure to Improve the Quality of Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Ehrs and Other Ehealth Solutions

5.2.1.4 Growing Patient Volume Due to the Global Outbreak of COVID-19

5.2.1.5 Growing Use of Patient Registry Data for Post-Marketing Surveillance

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy- and Data Security-Related Concerns

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Trained and Skilled Resources

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Number of Accountable Care Organizations

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registry Solutions

5.2.3.3 High Adoption Rate of the Subscription Model

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Interoperability and Integration

5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Solutions

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Registry Software Market

6.2.1 Shifting Focus Toward Patient-Powered Research Networks

6.3 HCIT Expenditure Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 HCIT Adoption Trends in the US

7 Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Registry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Registries

7.2.1 Diabetes Registries

7.2.2 Cardiovascular Registries

7.2.3 Cancer Registries

7.2.4 Rare Disease Registries

7.2.5 Asthma Registries

7.2.6 Chronic Kidney Disease Registries

7.2.7 Orthopedic Registries

7.2.8 Other Disease Registries

7.3 Health Service Registries

7.4 Product Registries

7.4.1 Medical Device Registries

7.4.2 Drug Registries



8 Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standalone Software

8.3 Integrated Software



9 Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Subscription Model

9.3 Ownership Model



10 Patient Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise Model

10.3 Cloud-Based Model



11 Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Database

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial Databases

11.3 Public Databases



12 Patient Registry Software Market, by Functionality

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Population Health Management

12.2.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Care is Driving the Adoption of Phm Solutions

12.3 Patient Care Management

12.3.1 Government Initiatives and Regulations Promoting Patient-Centric Care to Drive Market Growth

12.4 Medical Research & Clinical Studies

12.4.1 Continuous Research for the Making the Vaccine for COVID-19 Available, is Supporting the Growth of This Segment.

12.5 Health Information Exchange

12.5.1 Increasing need for Sharing of Vital Patient Information with Care Providers Supports Adoption of Solutions

12.6 Point of Care

12.6.1 Urgent need for Streamlined Patient Care Process to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

12.7 Product Outcome Evaluation

12.7.1 Increasing Post-Marketing Surveillance in Biotechnology and Medical Device Companies is Likely to Propel Market Growth

13 Patient Registry Software Market, by End User

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators

13.2.1 Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators Hold Largest Share in the End-User Market

13.3 Hospitals & Medical Practices

13.3.1 Demand for Registry Software Supported by a Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Improving Patient Outcomes

13.4 Private Payers

13.4.1 need to Curb Rising Healthcare Costs to Drive Market Growth

13.5 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

13.5.1 Evolving Regulatory Guidelines on Patient Safety by Regulatory Bodies to Propel the Growth of This Market Segment

13.6 Research Centers

13.6.1 Increase in Clinical Trials & Research on Disease Treatment Supports the Growth of This Market Segment

14 Patient Registry Software Market, by Region



Company Profiles

Arbormetrix

Cecity.Com

Cedaron

Dacima Software

Evado Clinical

FigMD

Global Vision Technologies

Healthdiary

IFA Systems AG

Imagetrend

IQVIA Holdings

Lumedx

M2S

Mckesson Corporation

Opentext Corporation

Optum

Phamax AG

Phytel

Syneos Health

Velos

