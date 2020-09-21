Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The companion animal specialty drugs market is poised to grow by $ 2.29 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The reports on companion animal specialty drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in pet humanization, rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance, and the rise in aging companion animal population.

The companion animal specialty drugs market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the enhanced product offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the companion animal specialty drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in M&A and rising obesity in pets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Elanco Animal Health Inc.
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Vetoquinol SA
  • Virbac Group
  • Zoetis Inc.

The companion animal specialty drugs market covers the following areas:

  • Companion animal specialty drugs market sizing
  • Companion animal specialty drugs market forecast
  • Companion animal specialty drugs market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Parasiticides - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bayer AG
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Elanco Animal Health Inc.
  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Vetoquinol SA
  • Virbac Group
  • Zoetis Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vw3xo

