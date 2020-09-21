Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The companion animal specialty drugs market is poised to grow by $ 2.29 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The reports on companion animal specialty drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in pet humanization, rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance, and the rise in aging companion animal population.
The companion animal specialty drugs market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the enhanced product offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the companion animal specialty drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in M&A and rising obesity in pets will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The companion animal specialty drugs market covers the following areas:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vw3xo
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
