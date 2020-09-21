Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The companion animal specialty drugs market is poised to grow by $ 2.29 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



The reports on companion animal specialty drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in pet humanization, rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance, and the rise in aging companion animal population.



The companion animal specialty drugs market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the enhanced product offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the companion animal specialty drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in M&A and rising obesity in pets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The companion animal specialty drugs market covers the following areas:

Companion animal specialty drugs market sizing

Companion animal specialty drugs market forecast

Companion animal specialty drugs market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Parasiticides - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group

Zoetis Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

