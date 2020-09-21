Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 POC Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Markets: Physician Offices, Emergency Rooms, Operating Suites, ICUs/CCUs, Cancer Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Birth Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC clinical chemistry markets, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. The report is available by section, and can be customized to specific information needs and budget.
Rationale
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
Market Segmentation
Review of the POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts clinical chemistry procedures by market segment:
Sales and Market Share Analysis
Routine Clinical Chemistry Tests
Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Blood Gases, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatinine, CK-MB, Electrolytes (Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Potassium, Sodium), Ferritin, Follate/Folic Acid, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL, Iron, LDH, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid, Urinalysis, Vitamin B12.
Endocrine Function Tests
Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, TSH.
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Tests
Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Digoxin, Gentamicin, Lidocaine, Lithium, Methotrexate, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin/Dilatin, NAPA/Procainamide, Quinidine, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.
Immunoprotein Tests
C3, C4, CRP, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, Immunoglobulins, Protein Electrophoresis, and others.
Drugs of Abuse
Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine, Propoxyphene, and others.
Technology Review
Strategic Recommendations
Competitive Assessments
The companies analyzed in the report include:
