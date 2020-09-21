Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 POC Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Markets: Physician Offices, Emergency Rooms, Operating Suites, ICUs/CCUs, Cancer Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Birth Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC clinical chemistry markets, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. The report is available by section, and can be customized to specific information needs and budget.

Rationale

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.

Market Segmentation

Review of the POC clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.



Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts clinical chemistry procedures by market segment:

Physician Offices/Group Practices

Emergency Rooms

Operating/Recovery Suites

ICUs/CCUs

Cancer Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Surgery Centers

Nursing Homes

Birth Centers

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market shares of major reagent and instrument suppliers.

Routine Clinical Chemistry Tests

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Blood Gases, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatinine, CK-MB, Electrolytes (Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Chloride, Potassium, Sodium), Ferritin, Follate/Folic Acid, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL, Iron, LDH, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Sodium, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid, Urinalysis, Vitamin B12.

Endocrine Function Tests

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, TSH.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Tests

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Digoxin, Gentamicin, Lidocaine, Lithium, Methotrexate, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin/Dilatin, NAPA/Procainamide, Quinidine, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.

Immunoprotein Tests

C3, C4, CRP, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, Immunoglobulins, Protein Electrophoresis, and others.

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine, Propoxyphene, and others.

Technology Review

Emerging technologies and their applications for POC testing.

Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing POC diagnostic technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

Specific opportunities for new POC instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for POC testing products.

Alternative business expansion strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Competitive Assessments

Assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in R&D.

The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

