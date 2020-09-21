Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for reverse osmosis membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand for pure water and growing demand for the physical water treatment process is driving the market growth. A high price bar of membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Reverse Osmosis Membrane market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing application in the Industrial Sector.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Growing Application in Industrial Sector

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a partially permeable membrane to remove ions, unwanted molecules and larger particles from drinking water. Reverse osmosis (RO) process uses a partially permeable membrane to remove unwanted molecules and larger particles from drinking water. The process is similar to other membrane technology applications.

In pharmaceutical, chemical and food & beverage industries purified water plays an important role in the reaction mechanism where the use of reverse osmosis member technology plays a vital role.

About 296 approved cold chain projects have been approved in India as in May 2019 with an estimated investment of about INR 8,219 crores (~USD 1.14 trillion) creating a major scope for the usage of reverse osmosis membrane for water purification.

The industrial sector leads the utilization of reverse osmosis membranes with China, India, the United States, China, Germany, playing a major role in this market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for reverse osmosis membranes during the forecast period. In countries like China, India, and Japan due to the growing need for pure water, the demand for reverse osmosis membrane technology has been increasing in the region.

The largest producers of reverse osmosis membranes are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of reverse osmosis membrane are BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Permionics Membranes Private Limited, Samco Technologies, Inc, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Thin-film composite membrane and cellulose-based membrane are two different types of membranes commonly used amongst which thin-film composite membrane has 99% efficiency in purifying water and thus is widely accepted.

The traditional method of purifying water in this region with chemicals is being replaced with membrane technology with growing awareness in developing countries has created scope for this market.

In developing countries like China, India and Japan, to reduce the usage of polluted water which acts as severe health hazard, many purification techniques are being adopted amongst which reverse osmosis is widely applied owing to its high efficiency in purifying water.

In India, the average annual per capita drinking water availability in 2001 was 1,820 cubic metres and the government estimates that this may reduce to 1,341 cubic metres by 2025 and 1,140 cubic metres by 2050 increasing the scope for the application of these membranes in purifying salt water for drinking and other sanitary usage purposes in the region

The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for reverse osmosis membrane market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global reverse osmosis membrane market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include are BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Permionics Membranes Private Limited, Samco Technologies, Inc, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.



