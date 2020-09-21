Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for reverse osmosis membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand for pure water and growing demand for the physical water treatment process is driving the market growth. A high price bar of membranes is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Growing Application in Industrial Sector
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global reverse osmosis membrane market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include are BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Permionics Membranes Private Limited, Samco Technologies, Inc, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Pure Water
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Physical Water Treatment Process
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Price Bar of Membranes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Membrane Type
5.1.1 Thin Film Composite
5.1.2 Cellulose Based
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Municipal
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Axeon Water Technologies
6.4.2 BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc
6.4.5 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
6.4.6 Permionics Membranes Private Limited
6.4.7 Samco Technologies, Inc
6.4.8 Synder Filtration, Inc
6.4.9 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
6.4.10 Toyobo.Co.Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand for Water Purification in Developing Countries
7.2 Other Opportunities
