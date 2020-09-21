Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Water Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for fracking water treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The major factor driving the growth of the market is its extensive use in the oil and gas industry to recycle the water for economic as well as environmental efficiency. Moreover, stringent international regulations regarding wastewater treatment are expected to propel the market considered. The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to foil the market growth during the period of forecast.
Treatment & Recycle Segment is anticipated to dominate the global fracking water treatment market owing to the various stringent regulations pertaining to the oil and gas industry.
North America region is expected to be the largest market for the fracking water treatment market because of rising daily crude oil demand coupled with increasing number of drilling projects in the region.
Key Market Trends
High Demand from Treatment & Recycle Segment
North America to Dominate Fracking Water Treatment Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Demand from Treatment & Recycle Segment
4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Outbreak of COVID-19
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Treatment & Recycle
5.1.2 Deep well Injection
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC
6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC
6.4.5 Filtra Systems
6.4.6 Halliburton
6.4.7 Oasys Water
6.4.8 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.9 Veolia Water Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4250pj
