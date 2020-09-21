Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Oncology Nutrition Market Size 2020, By Cancer Type (Head & neck cancer, Stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, Liver cancer, Esophageal cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Lung cancer, Blood cancer, Breast cancer, Other cancers) Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global oncology nutrition market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global oncology nutrition market have been studied in detail.

The global oncology nutrition market is projected to reach USD 3,201.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions, rising demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, upsurge in cancer prevalence and the requirement for tailored medicine and nutrition, mounting number of patients being treated for malnutrition, are some of the factors driving the growth of the global oncology nutrition market.

The presence of cancer and the impact of cancer treatment can have a profound effect on nutritional status. Oncology nutrition encompasses nutrition care for individuals along the cancer care continuum. Nutrition is a vital component of prevention, treatment, and healthy survivorship. The specific nutrition needs of oncology patients are as varied as their type and stage of cancer, treatment regimens, and factors such as co-morbid diseases and overall health. Nutritional status is also affected by personal preferences, attitudes, and cultural practices pertaining to food. Other nutrition-related influences include family and patient dynamics, as well as psychosocial and socioeconomic concerns. In the cancer care setting, the nutrition care process needs to begin with early intervention measures to screen and assess for malnutrition and for the presence of cancer and treatment related side effects impacting nutrition.

The global oncology nutrition market is categorized based on cancer type. By cancer type, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, breast cancer, and other cancers. The neck and head segment accounted for the largest share of the oncology nutrition market. Patients with head and neck cancers undergo complications related to oral nutritional intake, hence, the enteral route is used for nutrition support.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global oncology nutrition market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to show highest growth during the forecast period due to increased cognizance and availability of innovative healthcare facilities. Key players of the global oncology nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Danone, Fresenius Kabi AG, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Hormel Foods, Meiji Holdings, Victus, Global Health Products among others.

