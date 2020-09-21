Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arsenic Global Market Review 2020 and Forecast to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a thorough study of arsenic, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities.
Comprehensive data showing arsenic worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.
Each country's market overview covers the following: arsenic production in the country, major manufacturers, arsenic consumption, arsenic trade.
The report offers a 10-year outlook on the reviewed market, including arsenic market volume predictions and prices trends.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Key Topics Covered:
1. WORLD ARSENIC MARKET
1.1. General data about arsenic
1.2. Arsenic market trends
1.3. Prices
2. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN EUROPE
2.1. Belgium
3. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN CIS
3.1. Russia
4. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC
4.1. China
5. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA
5.1. Canada
5.2. USA
6. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA
6.1. Chile
7. ARSENIC INDUSTRY IN AFRICA
7.1. Morocco
8. ARSENIC INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2029
8.1. Production forecast, projects
8.2. Demand future trends
8.3. Consuming industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nhelq
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
