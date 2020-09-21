Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nonwoven - industrial membranes market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.



Factors, such as the increasing number of end-use applications and rapid industrialization, coupled with the increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment are driving the nonwoven - industrial membranes market.



In terms of both value and volume, spiral wound segment to lead the nonwoven - industrial membranes market by 2025.

Spiral wound, by module type, accounted for the largest market share in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. Spiral-wound membranes are produced by winding consecutive layers of feed spacer, membrane, permeate collection channel, and a membrane around the perforated center tube for permeate collection. The majority of the reverse osmosis membranes are spiral wound. They offer similar advantages to the others at lower energy costs due to their reduced pumping requirements and higher packing density.



The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market from 2020 to 2025.



The pharmaceutical & medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market. The pharmaceutical sector is vast with a high inflow of leading chemical companies. It is the second-largest application segment of the global market for nonwoven - industrial membranes. As many pharmaceutical processes use toxic chemicals, the need for a clean workspace is a priority that has created a good market for air filters, where industrial membranes have a key role to play. The pharmaceutical industry involves a wide range of production processes, ranging from simple chemical synthesis to complex drug production that requires separation equipment.



Nonwoven - industrial membranes find widespread applications in the biopharmaceutical industry as its products and their intermediates are susceptible to degradation due to heat and chemical treatment, making it difficult to separate those using alternate technologies. The harvesting of cells or recuperation of biomass is an important step in the process of fermentation, especially when manufacturing products, such as antibiotics. Filtration improves production as well as reduces the operator's workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a standard part of industrial production lines for enzymes. They are used for concentrating enzymes prior to their use in other processes according to the requirements.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market

4.2 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type and Country, 2019

4.3 Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Filtration Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Non-Woven Fabric Products

5.2.1.3 Increasing Importance of Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Raw Materials and High Energy Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Proliferation of New Technologies

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Membranes in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Increasing Awareness of Waste Management in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Performance-To-Cost Balancing Concern for Small Manufacturers

5.2.4.2 Lifespan of Membranes

5.2.4.3 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 YC, YCc Shift



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.2 Prominent Companies

6.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Separation Techniques (Filtration Technologies)

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Reverse Osmosis

6.4.3 Ultrafiltration (Uf)

6.4.4 Microfiltration

6.4.5 Nanofiltration(Nf)

6.4.6 Gas Separation

6.4.7 Dialysis

6.4.8 Pervaporation

6.4.9 Others



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market



8 Non-Woven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Module Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tubular Membranes

8.3 Spiral-Wound Membranes

8.4 Plate & Frame (Pf)

8.5 Hollow Fiber Membranes



9 Nonwoven-Industrial Membrane Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

9.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical

9.4 Food & Beverage Processing

9.5 Chemical Processing

9.6 Industrial Gas Processing

9.7 Others



10 Non-Woven-Industrial Membranes Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Apac

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market in Apac

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Government Investments to Propel the Market in Japan

10.2.3 South Korea

10.2.3.1 Market Growth Supported by Government's Investments for Smart Water Management

10.2.4 India

10.2.4.1 India to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Apac

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Investments in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure to Propel the Market

10.2.6 Rest of Apac

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 the Largest Market for Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane in North America

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Growing End-Use Industries, Such as Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Food & Beverage Driving the Market

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Growing Need for Wastewater Treatment Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven Industrial Membranes

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Segments Propelling the Demand for Nonwoven - Industrial Membranes

10.4.2 UK

10.4.2.1 Market Growth Supported by the Increase in Expenditure on Packaged Food & Beverage Products

10.4.3 Russia

10.4.3.1 Government Investments in Infrastructural Development Boosting Market Growth

10.4.4 France

10.4.4.1 France to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in Europe

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.5.1 Increasing Food & Beverage Exports Propelling Market Growth

10.4.6 Italy

10.4.6.1 Market Growth Supported by Vast Pharmaceutical Industry

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.1.1 UAE to Be the Fastest Growing Country in the Middle East & African Nonwoven - Industrial Membrane

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Chemical Processing Industry Providing Opportunities for Market Growth

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Growing Need for Fresh Water to Support Market Growth

10.5.4 Turkey

10.5.4.1 Turkey to Dominate Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market in Middle East & Africa

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Lead the Market in South America

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Government Regulations for Wastewater Treatment Driving Demand for Non-Woven - Industrial Membranes

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.1.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.1.2 Expansion & Investment

11.1.3 New Product Development

11.1.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships

11.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.1.1 Star

11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.1.3 Pervasive

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

12.2 Berry Global Inc.

12.3 Glatfelter

12.4 Dupont

12.5 Toray Industries Inc.

12.6 Lydall, Inc.

12.7 Fitesa

12.8 Johns Manville

12.9 Twe Group

12.10 Freudenberg Group

12.11 3M Company

12.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.13 Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

12.14 Other Players

12.14.1 Exxonmobil

12.14.2 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.14.3 Bondex, Inc.

12.14.4 Great Lakes Filters

12.14.5 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

12.14.6 Hydroweb GmbH

12.14.7 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.



13 Appendix

