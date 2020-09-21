New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floriculture Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638959/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on floriculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in online flower sales and high profits associated with growing ornamental plants. In addition, increase in online flower sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floriculture market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes



The floriculture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cut flowers

• Bedding plants

• Potted plants

• Others



By Application

• Conferences and activities, gifts

• Personal and corporate use



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the floriculture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our floriculture market covers the following areas:

• Floriculture market sizing

• Floriculture market forecast

• Floriculture market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638959/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001