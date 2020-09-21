LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc . (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of clean hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions for the power, energy, and transportation industries, will host its second annual Plug Symposium on Thursday, September 24, 2020.



The event presents an opportunity for engaging dialogue on advancing sustainable solutions for an electrified world. The program features a deep dive into the state of the global green hydrogen economy. Alongside Plug Power’s executive leadership, the symposium brings together an impressive roster of speakers from across the industry and stakeholder groups. These experts will provide their perspectives on how the hydrogen and fuel cell industry is adapting to today’s dynamic environment of growth. The speakers will also share their insights on key micro and macro-level developments and opportunities in high growth markets such as green hydrogen.

“Over the past year, Plug Power has brought hydrogen fuel cells to new markets, expanded our product lines and made strides toward vertical integration with strategic acquisitions,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share our progress made towards achieving the goals to deliver $1.2 billion in annual gross billings, $200 million in operating income and $250 million in adjusted EBITDA. I also look forward to hearing from the industry leaders who share our vision.”

“Plug Power is accelerating the future of the hydrogen economy including green hydrogen generation and broader mobility applications,” said Sanjay Shrestha, Plug Power Chief Strategy Officer. “Hydrogen’s potential to deliver on climate commitments, enhance energy security and unlock new value for businesses is becoming increasingly clear. We’re excited to bring the industry together at this year’s Plug Symposium to discuss pertinent issues that will accelerate the industry’s growth.”

The half-day Plug Symposium will also provide investors and analysts a view into the company’s progress toward its 2024 targets and present a roadmap of strategic opportunities. For an agenda and to register for the event by September 23rd, please visit the link here .

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 35,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Safe Harbor Statement

