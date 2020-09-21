Lowell, MA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3), a multi-stakeholder collaborative focused on accelerating the adoption of more sustainable chemistry, kicks off its six-week 2020 Virtual Roundtable on Tuesday, September 22. Complimentary registration is open to the public at the conference website.

Hosted by BASF, the GC3 Virtual Roundtable will feature a series of targeted, interactive sessions organized in three themes central to the advancement of green chemistry in the marketplace: Innovation, Collaboration, and Commercialization. The full agenda is here and includes speakers from across sectors and supply chains. Sponsors of the event also include Dow, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, RB and Lowe’s.

Packed with live interactive content, the GC3 Virtual Roundtable public schedule is:

Innovation series :

Tues, Sept. 22 Strategic Perspective: The Role of Diversity & Inclusion in Innovation

Thurs, Sept. 24 Digitalization for Sustainable Innovation

Collaboration series :

Tues, Oct. 6 Green Chemistry Enabling Circularity: New GC3 Report

Thurs, Oct. 8 Ingredient Transparency: A Key Step to Promote Innovation in Green Chemistry

Commercialization series:

Tues, Oct. 20 Investment Trends: Drivers for Green Ingredients & Products

Thurs, Oct. 22 Bringing Sustainable Products to Market: Perspectives from the C-Suite

Visit the Roundtable website to learn more and to register.

For GC3 members, this Virtual Roundtable will also kick off a series of member-only discussion groups to explore certain topics in greater depth. For information about benefits of GC3 membership, and how to join, please contact gc3info@greenchemistryandcommerce.org.

About the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3)

Started in 2005, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is a business-to-business collaborative that drives the commercial adoption of green chemistry by catalyzing and guiding action across all industries, sectors and supply chains. Over 125 organizations are members of the GC3. For more information, visit https://www.greenchemistryandcommerce.org/.

James Rea The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council 202.288.5059 jrea@expertsclearly.com