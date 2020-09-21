CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis ("AGLC") for the sale and distribution of Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection to private cannabis retailers in Alberta, and AlbertaCannbis.org. Sugarbud, together with its distribution partner, Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. (“Agro-Greens”), are now authorized to sell Sugarbud products in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



AGLC is responsible for regulating private retail cannabis, the distribution of cannabis and operation of Alberta's only legal online cannabis store, AlbertaCannabis.org.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection will now be available in our home province of Alberta. With over 500 retail locations now operating in the province, AGLC has built an impressive and expansive retail cannabis network that continues to lead the country in terms of consumer access to legal cannabis,” stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. “As an Alberta-based licensed producer, building a strong supply relationship with AGLC is critical to our success and will allow Sugarbud to efficiently fulfill orders and satisfy consumer demands,” concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

Initial purchase orders and shipments of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection to the AGLC are expected to occur in October.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers. http://www.sugarbud.ca/

John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca



Investor Relations Contact

Chris Moulson

Chief Financial Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Tel: (778) 388-8700

E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca



Websites:

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

http://craftcannabiscollection.ca





Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

