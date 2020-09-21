Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Blowing Agents Market by Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, Hydrofluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Hydrofluoroolefins, Others), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The fast growth of the Asia-Pacific end-use industries is expected to drive the market for blowing agents further. The market is projected to reach more than USD 3.0 billion by the end of 2028.

In terms of application the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, building & construction, bedding & furniture, and others. In terms of type the global blowing agents market is segmented into type as hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, hydrofluoroolefins, and others.

The polyurethane foam industry uses all forms of blowing agents and thus holds a substantial market share. The market for polyurethane products is increasing at a high rate of growth, eventually creating a demand for blowing agents, leading to its wide variety of uses in plastics, construction and automotive industries.

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa Key players include Key players include, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde plc, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Bioamber Inc., The Chemours Company, Haltermann Carless, Foam Supplies, Inc

