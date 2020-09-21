Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Disposable Gloves Market by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Polypropylene, Others), End-Use (Medical, Non-Medical), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Central and South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Increasing global health awareness and health care reforms will enable industry as a whole to grow with enormous potential in emerging markets. The market is projected to reach more than USD 20 billion by the end of 2025.

Segment of nitrile gloves took the lead and exceeded natural rubber. For medical settings, disposable gloves are advised to reduce the risk of blood and other bodily fluids contamination. This is also used to avoid pathogens from healthcare workers transmitted to patients and vice versa. In order to avoid reactions with alcohol-based rub-hand, non-powdered disposable gloves are mainly recommended in medical and health care facilities. An increasing demand for non-powdered disposable gloves is due to the increasing adjustment of unpowered disposable gloves by those who are sensitive for latex gloves.

Well established health infrastructure and government policies that ensure the implementation of high hygiene and best practices in the State, Europe accounts for a high market share in the disposable market for glove. The rising demand for disposable gloves is expected to be seen in Asia Pacifica thanks to the growth of health infrastructure, increased investments in health care and excellent health care and protection.

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players include Ansell Ltd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Unigloves (UK) Limited, The Glove Company, Superior Gloves, MAPA Professional, Adenna LLC, MCR Safety, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc, Globus (Shetland) Ltd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Ammex Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc, Corporativo DL, S.A. de C.V, Medline Industries, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB

