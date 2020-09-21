Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study: History of Jane Street" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Among the global roster of proprietary trading and non-bank market making firms, the publisher has identified twelve that epitomize the successful navigation of the contemporary gauntlet required to achieve scale.
For now, the point is to remain focused on the objectives - the DNA - of a successful scaling strategy under conditions of finite alpha capacity and WTA competitive dynamics: The inventory of suitable products. The liquidity spectrum of those suitable products. A favorable disposition to a myriad of fleeting information asymmetries. And, a favorable disposition to volatility [which has little in common with information asymmetries given our post-Global Financial Crisis (GFC) era of aggressive interventionism].
The only aspect of these objectives that can be controlled in service of growth is one's response to them. Like a stem cell, processing - a maniacal sensitivity to detail - is the source of all responses; and thus - in this game - all competitive advantages. Among the upper echelon of firms in this space, the publisher ranks Jane Street among the top three.
Scope of Jane Street
What originally appears to have started out as Henry Capital in August 1999, has become one of the most successful proprietary trading firms in the world today. It's a very short list of those who have forged success across regions, product and asset classes, strategies - and time.
Not much is known about the origins of Jane Street - officially or unofficially among the mythologies that tend to travel the backchannels of trading lore - other than occasional media reports about its prowess as one of the largest ETF market makers. Though some mythologies - as if fossilized in amber - have been suspended in time due acquisitions, those that remain can be roughly bifurcated between those where the founders contributed, wittingly or unwittingly, to the mythology and those who did not. Think Ken Griffin, Jim Simons, or Cliff Asness in the contemporary cases where the founder has become synonymous with the brand. And then, try to conjure up the founders of Susquehanna International Group (SIG). For most, you can't do it.
