Europe antibiotics market accounted for $11.65 billion in 2019 and will grow by 3.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Class

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class

3.2 Cephalosporin

3.3 Penicillin

3.4 Macrolides

3.5 Fluoroquinolones

3.6 Quinolones

3.7 Monobactam

3.8 Aminoglycosides

3.9 Carbapenem

3.10 Other Drug Classes



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Action Mechanism

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

4.7 Other Mechanisms



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Origin

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin

5.2 Natural Antibiotics

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Activity Spectrum

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Route of Administration

7.1 Market Overview by Route of Administration

7.2 Oral Administration

7.3 Intravenous Administration

7.4 Other Administration Routes



8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Type

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

8.2 Brand Antibiotics

8.3 Generic Antibiotics



9 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Russia

9.8 Rest of European Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles



