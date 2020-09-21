Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Oral Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific oral antibiotics market will grow by 4.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $103.3 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising infection complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country.



Based on Drug Class, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

Cefuroxime Axetil

Cephalexin

Cefixime

Cefpodoxime

Other Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Natural Antibiotics

Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)

Dental Infections

Monotherapies

Combined Therapies

Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)



Other Applications



Based on Drug Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Brand Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Class, Drug Origin, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific oral antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

