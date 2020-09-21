LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Reitknecht as Chief Financial Officer of Savaria effective September 21, 2020.



“Mr. Reitknecht holds a C.P.A. with 15 years’ experience in a range of industries including medical devices and wholesale distribution. He brings strong knowledge for multi-currency consolidation, back office integration, IFRS and US GAAP, and acquisition integration. Mr. Reitknecht will work primarily from the manufacturing operation in Brampton, Ontario, Canada where both the Corporation’s Vice-President of Operations and CEO are stationed,” stated Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria.

“I am enthusiastic about joining Savaria and using my experience to the fullest with this dynamic and diversified corporation,” stated Mr. Reitknecht.

Marcel Bourassa President and Chief Executive Officer of Savaria added, “I am pleased to welcome Steve to our team and look forward to working with him closely to achieve our worldwide growth goals.”

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and United Kingdom), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,430 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario) and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy) and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).

